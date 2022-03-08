Security plan for National Horse & Cattle Show finalized

UrduPoint.com

The Capital City Police on Tuesday finalized security plan for the forthcoming three-day National Horse and Cattle Show, starting from Friday in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police on Tuesday finalized security plan for the forthcoming three-day National Horse and Cattle Show, starting from Friday in the provincial capital.

Capital City Police Officer Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said that Lahore police have been playing a vital role for the promotion of cultural activities in the provincial metropolis. He added that 2,500 police personnel including four SPs, 18 SDPOs, 45 inspectors and 154 upper subordinates would be deployed while more than 100 lady police personnel would also be deployed to check the female participants of the event.

Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said that teams from Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force and police stations would conduct effective patrolling around the Fortress Stadium. The activities of stadium and the participants of the National Horse and Cattle Show would be constantly monitored with the help of CCTV cameras, the CCPO added.

He further said that the police personnel deployed at the National Horse and Cattle Show should be on high alert to ensure safety of the citizens.

