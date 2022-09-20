Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that state guest security would be provided to all players, ICC officials and other foreign staff during the Pakistan England cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that state guest security would be provided to all players, ICC officials and other foreign staff during the Pakistan England cricket series.

He directed that foolproof security and traffic management arrangements should be made during the last three T20 matches held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that more than 8,000 officers and personnel would perform security duties on the matches, while 24-hour monitoring of teams' routes, hotels and Gaddafi Stadium inside and outside would be done by safe city cameras.

He directed the Special Branch and CTD to take special measures for peaceful conduct of cricket series. He gave a special task to CTO Lahore to maintain the uninterrupted flow of traffic during the matches and said that additional wardens and personnel should be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Faisal Shahkar directed that best arrangements be ensured with the district administration for parking of cricket fans and transportation to the stadium.

He emphasized that the security and convenience of fans coming from other cities to watch cricket matches should be kept in mind while transportation in the vicinity of hotels, stadiums and routes should not be closed unnecessarily.

The IG Punjab directed that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations be continued on a daily basis in the vicinity of hotel and stadium by accelerating countermeasures.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at the Punjab Safe City Authority regarding Pak-England cricket matches.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and SSP Operations briefed about security arrangements.

The IG Punjab said the best arrangements should be made for cricket matches following thesecurity arrangements of PSL and Pak Australia matches under a comprehensive strategyso that citizens could enjoy the cricket series matches in a peaceful environment.