UrduPoint.com

Security Plan For Pak-Eng Cricket Series Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that state guest security would be provided to all players, ICC officials and other foreign staff during the Pakistan England cricket series

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that state guest security would be provided to all players, ICC officials and other foreign staff during the Pakistan England cricket series.

He directed that foolproof security and traffic management arrangements should be made during the last three T20 matches held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that more than 8,000 officers and personnel would perform security duties on the matches, while 24-hour monitoring of teams' routes, hotels and Gaddafi Stadium inside and outside would be done by safe city cameras.

He directed the Special Branch and CTD to take special measures for peaceful conduct of cricket series. He gave a special task to CTO Lahore to maintain the uninterrupted flow of traffic during the matches and said that additional wardens and personnel should be appointed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Faisal Shahkar directed that best arrangements be ensured with the district administration for parking of cricket fans and transportation to the stadium.

He emphasized that the security and convenience of fans coming from other cities to watch cricket matches should be kept in mind while transportation in the vicinity of hotels, stadiums and routes should not be closed unnecessarily.

The IG Punjab directed that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations be continued on a daily basis in the vicinity of hotel and stadium by accelerating countermeasures.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at the Punjab Safe City Authority regarding Pak-England cricket matches.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and SSP Operations briefed about security arrangements.

The IG Punjab said the best arrangements should be made for cricket matches following thesecurity arrangements of PSL and Pak Australia matches under a comprehensive strategyso that citizens could enjoy the cricket series matches in a peaceful environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Police ICC Australia Punjab Pakistan Super League Hotel Traffic All From Best

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation process of flood victims started in ..

Rehabilitation process of flood victims started in KP: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Tele-healthcare project launched in AJK to facilit ..

Tele-healthcare project launched in AJK to facilitate rural population

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah ..

Saudi Arabia's Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah service to foreign pilgrims

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas underway on ..

Rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas underway on fast track: LG minister

4 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Va ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authoriti ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.