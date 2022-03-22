Security plan for Pakistan Day programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that under comprehensive strategy, all available resources would be utilized for security of all programmes and rallies on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The IG Punjab said that supervisory officers themselves should go out in the field and review the security arrangements of sensitive programmes and rallies.

He directed all the officers and personnel to perform security duties with national spirit and said that additional wardens should be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic during the rallies on the main highways and strict implementation of SOPs issued regarding security arrangements should be ensured.

The IG Punjab said that foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of Pakistan-Australia cricket matches in Lahore along with Pakistan Day programmes while all the officers and personnel on security duty would perform their duties in spirit of nationalism.

He issued instructions to all RPOs and DPOs of the province regarding security of Pakistan Day programmes.

According to IGP office, 102 programmes and rallies would be held in all the districts of the province on Pakistan Day and 3,792 police personnel had been deployed for this purpose. Lady constables would also be on duty for the security of the female participants in such programmes and rallies.