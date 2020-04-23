UrduPoint.com
Security Plan For Ramzan For DI Khan District Approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of the holy month of Ramazan has been approved for DI Khan under which the district was divided in six sectors with special deployment of police on mosques and Imam Bargahs in sensitive areas for security of worshippers.

District Police Officer, Capt (R) Wahid Mahmood told media on Thursday that as per security plan, special security check points were established at 28 different places in city and cantonment besides an inclusive traffic plan for Ramazan.

He said zero tolerance has been adopted against hoarders and strict action would be taken against them under the newly introduced ordinance.

He said every sector would be look after by a DSP rank officer.

In addition to police riders squad, two teams of bomb disposal were formed to counter any eventuality.

