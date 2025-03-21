Open Menu

Security Plan For Youm-e-Ali Chalked Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Sargodha police Friday chalked out a security plan for Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS), to be held on Ramazan 21.

A spokesman for the police said over 500 policemen would provide security to 51 processions and 22 Majalis in the city.

The main procession will be started from Markazi Imambargah near Noori Gate Block 5 and will be culminated at Hussainiity which will be monitored through CCTV cameras. The DPO himself will monitor the security situation to avoid any untoward situation.

