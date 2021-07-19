UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Security plan in operation for Edi-ul-Azha: DPO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :All Security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha have been finalized and the security plan is under operation.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Faisla Kamran, 415 congregations of Eid-ul-Azha will be held across the district wherein over 1400 police officers and personnel along with the Dolphin Force and Elite Force will perform their duties.

The Eid congregations have been divided into three categories including 22 in A-category, 60 in B-category, and 333 in C-category. The walk-through gates, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras would be used for foolproof security.

The parking facility would be 300 meters away from the gathering place. The Special Branch staff would do technical sweeping of all these places. A separate traffic plan has been designed to keep the traffic flow smooth.

Circle Police Officers, SHOs, and Constables have been informed of their responsibilities.

The district is divided into different zones and sectors.

Elite Force, Guard Squad, and Dolphin Force will also perform their duties on the occasion. A control room has been set up in the DPO office in case of any emergency. The telephone number 062-9250363, 062-9255109, and the police call "15" will be available for emergencies. The control room will be on duty 24 hours a day during the Eid-ul-Azha. There are specific instructions from the government to collect sacrificial skins and only authorized persons will be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals. The SOPs issued by the government regarding the COVID-19 will be implemented.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that all resources will be used to maintain the law and order situation in the district and public safety will be ensured at any cost.

