Security Plan In Place For Moharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Security plan in place for Moharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :An intensive security plan has been evolved and enforced here in the district to maintain peace as well as law and order during the sensitive days of moharram beginning from Sunday,July 31.

Talking to APP, DPO Sohaib Ashraf said that after wide consultations with all the stakeholders, including organizers of majalis, the security plan was finalized.

"More than 2000 policemen also including Muhafiz force, Elite force, reserve constabulary, besides 673 civil defence workers, and 600 volunteers, rangers and army jawans would pitch in their efforts for providing security to 109 mourning processions, and 564 majalis in Kasur from first to tenth of Moharram".

Along the routes of processions CCTV cameras were installed ,whereas streets and roads were being cleared from encroachments, it was learnt.

The DPO has appealed to the people to inform at 15 immediately if they spot any suspect,shady person or unattended bag,bike, vehicle etc to prevent any untoward incident.

App/zaw-swf/

