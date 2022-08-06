UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Issued For 8th Muharram

Published August 06, 2022

Security plan issued for 8th Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have issued security plan for Majalis and mourning processions for 8th Muharram-ul-Haram (Sunday) in the district.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 165 Majalis would be held and 63 mourning processions would be taken out in the district.

Giving details, he said that 47 Majalis would be held in Jarranwala division, 43 in Iqbal division, 32 in Sadr division, 24 in Madina Town division and 19 Majalis would be organized in Lyallpur division.

Likewise, 21 mourning processions would be taken out in Jaranwala division, 16 in Iqbal Town division, 13 in Madina Town division, 9 in Sadr division and 4 processions in Lyallpur division.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 19 Inspectors, 77 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 293 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), more than 2000 police constables along with 500 volunteers would provide security cover to Majalis and processions.

He said that 10 teams of elite force would also remain on patrolling especially in sensitive areas of the city.

He said that police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions at all places. In first circle, volunteers would conduct body search and ensure identification of procession participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle.

In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigilant eyeon suspects and miscreants, he added.

