Security Plan Issued For Chand Raat, Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a security plan has been issued for Chand Raat and Eid.
According to the security plan, 1,285 police personnel will be deployed on Chand Raat, including lady police officers, Elite Force, and traffic police. On Eid-ul-Fitr, the deployment will be significantly increased to 4,284 personnel, excluding traffic police, Elite Force, and National Volunteers.
Additional police personnel will be deployed at mosques, Eidgahs, markets, and recreational spots to ensure public safety.
Strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras at sensitive locations.
Extra force will also be deployed at crowded areas on Chand Raat.
Lady police officers on foot, bicycles, and pink motorbikes will ensure the safety of women.
Walk-through gates, metal detectors, and bomb disposal squads will be actively engaged.
The traffic police have devised a special plan to maintain smooth traffic flow during the festive period.
Citizens were urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or helpline. Law enforcement agencies remain committed to ensuring public safety.
