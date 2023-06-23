HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :District Police of Attock on Friday issued a security plan for Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal regarding the annual anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh 2023.

According to the detail of the security plan, "More than 400 officers and youths of Attock Police will perform security duty in three layers, and 17 elite sections will also perform a duty," "The anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh 2023 will be held from June 24-26 at Sri Panjah Hassanabdal, in which foreign/Indian Sikh pilgrims will also participate, to whom the Attock Police has freshened up to provide foolproof security." "Troops have been deployed at various places for security under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Jawaria Muhammad Jameel besides six Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) to check the security process.

" "To provide security to the Sikh pilgrims, a total of 400 police officers and jawans have been deployed for security duty. 17 sections of Elite will be on alert all the time to protect more Sikh pilgrims," it added.

On the occasion, DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan said, "The safety of religious places and their followers is our first priority and Attock Police will not allow any evil-minded elements to spread mischief worship."