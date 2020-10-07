UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan Of Chehlum Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Security plan of Chehlum procession

SARGODHA, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The district police have issued security plan for Chehlum to be observed on October 8, Thursday.

According to police, a total of 13 processions and 7 majalis in connection with Chehlum will be held in the district, of which, 2 processions are of category-A, 3 processions are of category-B and 8 processions of category-C.

The main procession will start from Block-14 which conclude at Imambargah Block-19 after passing through its designated routes.

More than 2,000 police personnel will perform security duty on the main procession of Zuljinnah.

Complete technical sweeping of procession routes will be done by the staff of special branch while elite force teams and police vehicles will also be patrolling around the procession.

Traffic police have also been posted in the inside the city to maintainthe flow of traffic. The overall supervision of the procession will bedone by SP Investigation Syed Muhammad Abbas.

