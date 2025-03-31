LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Security plan prepared for Eid-ul-Fitr across all five districts of Larkana Range on Sunday.

In light of directives issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, orders have been issued to enhance police personnel and patrols at Eid prayer congregations, public spaces, and densely populated areas.

Security has been tightened at central mosques, imambargahs, Eidgahs, and open grounds designated for Eid prayers across all five districts of Larkana Range.

Police deployment has been ensured at entry and exit points of all five districts.Strict security measures are in place to maintain peace and order in all areas.Surveillance via CCTV cameras will be intensified to ensure public safety. A negligence or laxity in this regard will be strictly dealt with.

Spokesperson, Larkana Range Police said.