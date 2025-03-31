Open Menu

Security Plan Prepared For Eid-ul-Fitr Across All Five Districts Of Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Security plan prepared for Eid-ul-Fitr across all five districts of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Security plan prepared for Eid-ul-Fitr across all five districts of Larkana Range on Sunday.

In light of directives issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, orders have been issued to enhance police personnel and patrols at Eid prayer congregations, public spaces, and densely populated areas.

Security has been tightened at central mosques, imambargahs, Eidgahs, and open grounds designated for Eid prayers across all five districts of Larkana Range.

Police deployment has been ensured at entry and exit points of all five districts.Strict security measures are in place to maintain peace and order in all areas.Surveillance via CCTV cameras will be intensified to ensure public safety. A negligence or laxity in this regard will be strictly dealt with.

Spokesperson, Larkana Range Police said.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan