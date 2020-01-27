UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan Reviewed For Tablighi Jamaat Congregation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:41 PM

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congregation

The Karachi Police West zone has finalized security plan for three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, to be organised from January 30 to February 02 in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Police West zone has finalized security plan for three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, to be organised from January 30 to February 02 in the metropolis.

The security arrangements were reviewed on Monday during visit to venue of the congregation at Mangopir Orangi area here by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Zone Ameen Yousafzai, said spokesman to the DIG West.

Among other notables, the organizers of the annual religious congregation briefed the DIG about the arrangements of the religious gathering.

SSP West Fida Hussain Janwari, DSP SHO Mangopir briefed the meeting about security arrangements for "Ijtema Gah" in Manghopir area.

It was informed that over a dozen entry points have been established besides other arrangements to facilitate the faithfuls who will attend the congregation.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Visit Orangi January February From

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

4 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

5 minutes ago

US Deploys 2 New Triton Drones With Extended Range ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.