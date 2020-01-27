Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congregation

The Karachi Police West zone has finalized security plan for three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, to be organised from January 30 to February 02 in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Police West zone has finalized security plan for three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, to be organised from January 30 to February 02 in the metropolis.

The security arrangements were reviewed on Monday during visit to venue of the congregation at Mangopir Orangi area here by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Zone Ameen Yousafzai, said spokesman to the DIG West.

Among other notables, the organizers of the annual religious congregation briefed the DIG about the arrangements of the religious gathering.

SSP West Fida Hussain Janwari, DSP SHO Mangopir briefed the meeting about security arrangements for "Ijtema Gah" in Manghopir area.

It was informed that over a dozen entry points have been established besides other arrangements to facilitate the faithfuls who will attend the congregation.