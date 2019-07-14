Security plan to be devised for Eid-ul-Azha: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued directions for a comprehensive security plan to be devised for Eid-ul-Adha.

There would be a complete prohibition for any organization declared banned by the interior department to collect hides as well as be part of any other activity.

He said that enhanced foolproof security measures must be placed for Eid-ul-Adha, he said this while addressing a meeting, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that all Eid prayer congregations will be provided efficient security at mosques, imam-bargahs, and open places.

The CPO said that during Eid, tourists from Pakistan and abroad will visit Murree in large numbers and we must make swift security arrangements in that regard. The Chief Traffic Officer must ensure adequate traffic arrangements to minimize blockages of the traffic flow on the occasion.

The CPO said that there will be a control room operating 24/7 from my office to monitor the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha.