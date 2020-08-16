Security plan to be strictly followed during Muharram: DPO Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Captain (Retd) Wahid Mahmood Sunday said that the implementation of security plan on Muharram would be strictly followed by Dera Ismail Khan (DIKhan) Police.

Talking to media men about overall preparation and implementation of the security plan on Muharram, he said, foolproof security arrangements have been made for celebrating Muharram peacefully.

"We will not allow anyone to commit mischief and so far the provincial government did not instructed to seal the bazaars in Dera from Muharram," he informed.

No decision has been taken so far, so all the bazaars in D.I.Khan will remain open, he said, adding, however, like every-year the city can be sealed on the 9th and 10th of Muharram to deal with any untoward incident.

DPO D I Khan said strict implementation of foolproof security arrangements on arrival to the city. He said the DI Khan city have been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 20 sub-sectors with more than 6500 police personnel would be on duty during Muharram.

Keeping in view the security, of D I Khan district has been divided into four zones, ten sectors and twenty sub-sectors with deputing DSP rank officer as Sector In-charge.

There are 66 areas according to divisions in the district out of which 26 have been declared as most sensitive and 43 as normal.

A total of 174 processions will be taken out in all the districts out of which 71 are registered and 103 are unregistered. During Muharram, 642 Majalis will be held. During Muharram, he said, a total of 226 programs including 144 Majalis, 22 Sage, 8 Beda, 2 Ghari Gharola, 3 Makandar, 9 Mahindi, 19 Zul Jinnah and 19 Taziyah will be held during Muharram. More than 6566 police personnel including DSPs, 15 inspectors, 95 sub-inspectors, 146 assistant sub-inspectors, 500 head constables, 4955 constables will be on duty.

There will be blockades at 83 entry and exit points in the district, he informed. Police personnel along with Pakistan Army personnel will also be on duty at 18 of these roadblocks, he said adding, 48 entering places at Dera Ismail Khan City would be sealed while 14 places would be closed at New Bannu Chongi, Kotli Imam Hussain, Imamia Gate, Qureshi Mor, Muslim Bazaar, Topanwala Bazaar and Multan Road.

Joint check posts of army and police would be set up, he said. Similarly, police blockades would be set up on 18 bridges of CRBC canal while 6566 police personnel would perform their duties simultaneously and hidden cameras would monitor mourning processions and gatherings as well.