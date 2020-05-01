Security plan to be strictly implemented during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Saddar Police have been directed to ensure effective policing measures in their respective area and strict implementation on security plan to be made during Ramazan.

These directions were made by Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk while chairing a meeting attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Saddar Zone.

The meeting was held following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. It was decided to make security at Masajid in the area more effective and implementation on SOPs issued by the government for faithfuls to be ensured.

The SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk directed to place plastic barriers instead of concrete barriers at police pickets in Saddar Zone which should have reflecting tape on them and warning boards, having instructions of reducing speed, should be fixed 100 meters before pickets.

He directed to complete investigation of pending cases and conduct meetings with complainants for getting information about the accused. He said that investigation cases should not exceed utpo 15 percent of registered cases and information about shifting accused to the lock up should be shared with other police stations and Crime Investigation Wing of Islamabad police.

The SP (Saddar) directed to immediately respond to the calls received from Rescue 15 and take strict action against hoax callers. He also directed all SHOs to complete the record of their police stations and present compliance certificates. He asked SDPOs to conduct meetings with complainants of high profile cases and arrange their meeting with him.

The SP (Saddar) checked the crime rate of various police stations and directed to constitute special squads for arrest of proclaimed offenders.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to brief policemen themselves performing duties at police pickets.

The SP (Saddar) said that performance of investigation officers would be checked on continuous basis as per directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. Those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action, he maintained.

He also asked for effective crackdown against drug pushers, bootleggers and professional beggars.

The SP (Saddar) said that Islamabad police has policy of zero tolerance against corruption and decent attitude Phele Salam- Phir Kalam should be adopted during interaction with citizens.