Security Plan Unveiled For Sikh Pilgrims In Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Attock district police finalized on Monday an extensive security arrangement for the upcoming celebrations at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr. Ghayas Gul Khan, has revealed details of the foolproof security plan that spans from November 28-30, 2023.

He emphasized the significance of creating a secure environment for Sikh pilgrims participating in the festivities commemorating the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The plan encompasses various key locations, and its meticulous execution involves the deployment of a total of 700 officers and personnel.

The security personnel roster includes five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 13 Station House Officers (SHOs), 55 upper superintendents, 53 head constables, 406 constables, and 26 ladies constables.

This robust team is meticulously trained and equipped to manage the security dynamics during the pilgrimage.

Adding an extra layer of vigilance, 19 sections of elite commandos will be on high alert at all times.

Their Primary objective is to fortify security measures and safeguard the Sikh pilgrims from any potential threats or disruptions during their visit to the revered Gurdwara.

APP/nsi/378

