Security plans devised for Eid Milaad u Nabi (SAW) procession

Plans have been made to make security arrangements on Eid Milaad u Nabi (SAW)processions in the entire division while an aerial surveillance would also be maintained for all the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Plans have been made to make security arrangements on Eid Milaad u Nabi (SAW)processions in the entire division while an aerial surveillance would also be maintained for all the processions on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday to review security arrangements for Eid Milaad u Nabi (SAW) processions, Deputy Commissioner Saif ullah Dogar said that nothing could be more important than maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention has been paid in this regard. The DC said all departments will be put on high alert on November 11.

He directed heads of departments to make all necessary arrangements to provide foolproof security at processions and prevent any terrorist activity in the city.

He passed instructions to all municipal service officers regarding lighting, patch work, installation of manhole covers, traffic management, parking and removal of hanging electrical wires.

He said that Milaad u Nabi processions would be monitored through CCTV and these cameras be kept completely functional. He further directed the senior police officers to accompany processions and ensure clearing of the routes.

The DC stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas.

The meeting was also attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana and senior officials of the different departments Meanwhile in order to ensure the security of faithfuls, the City Traffic Police (CTP)have issued traffic plan for Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) under which parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the Milad processions would be prohibited.

City Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf has said that there would be nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure traffic flow. No tractor trolley, luggage carrier vehicles, trolleys, trucks, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milaad processions, he said. The CTO urged the citizens to use alternate routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tipu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad. Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly besides issuing special directives to remain vigilant on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles.

As many as 438 traffic officials including 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 32 Inspectors, 342 wardens and 58 Junior Wardens would be deployed to control traffic movement in the city. Emergency squads have also been deputed to maintain flow of traffic in the city, he added.

The CTO directed the officials to ensure parking at a safe distance from the procession route.He asked wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of the processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the delinquent officials, he added. The citizens can call at City Traffic Police Helpline 051.9272616 and social media ID www.facebook.com/ctprwp to know about traffic situation on various roads. An emergency control room has also been set up to cope with any emergency while special arrangements for traffic movement would also be made in the outskirts of the city.