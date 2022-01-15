UrduPoint.com

Security Policy Based On Internal Peace, Financial Recovery :Ashrafi

January 15, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Saturday the new national security policy was based on internal peace and economic recovery.

Talking to the media after meeting with Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Dr Majeed Abel and other Christian leaders here, he said the nation had been in a state of war for decades. He said the security policy contained all the points based on the National Action Plan and religious harmony.

"If there is economic stability in the country then we will not have to go to the IMF and thus there will be no external interference in the affairs of national security," he added.

He expressed his joy on visiting the church on the invitation of Christian community.

He condemned the attitude being faced by the minorities in the neighboring country "India" and said that the harmony and peace at the social level in Pakistan was certainly commendable.

"Today, we come to each others places of worship with freedom and love and cheerfulness. We sit together and resolve all related problems," he said.

The Special Representative said that every minority in Pakistan were enjoying religious freedom and questioned why were critics turning a blind eye to the atrocities taking place in India where churches and mosques were being set on fire and minorities were being threatened to leave the country? He said the role of minorities in the Pakistan movement was unable to ignore, adding the orders of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) regarding minorities were being implemented in the country in letter and spirit and the new security policy was its continuation.

"Today, when I come to church and offer prayers, and the representatives of minorities come freely to mosques and places of worship of other religions, then this is definitely the best example of religious harmony," he said.

To a question about a decision of the Lahore High Court about 'Iddat', he said that there were some loopholes in the decision which needed to be removed. He requested the judiciary to reconsider this decision.

"It will be better to seek the opinion of Darul Ifta, Islamic Ideological Council and Muttahida Ulema board on such matters so that decisions against Qur'an and Sunnah are not revealed according to Shariah," he suggested.

Earlier, the meeting began with the recitation from the Qur'an and the Bible and Dr. Majeed welcomedthe Special Representative of the Prime Minister and presented him a bouquet.

