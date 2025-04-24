Open Menu

Security, Polio Campaign-related Activities Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Thursday visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Dabara to oversee the security measures and polio campaign-related activities.

According to a police spokesman, the officials also administered polio drops to children and conducted a thorough review of the campaign’s arrangements.

They also inspected the overall security situation and held discussions with the on-duty police personnel and healthcare staff regarding their performance.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan strictly reprimanded officers and personnel found negligent in their duties, while those who demonstrated exemplary service were commended and encouraged.

He emphasized that the anti-polio campaign was a national responsibility and the police force must exert its full efforts to ensure its success.

The DPO issued instructions to all policemen to enhance the effectiveness of security during the campaign.

