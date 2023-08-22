Open Menu

Security, Political Stability Vital For Investors Coming To Pakistan: Piracha

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Security, political stability vital for investors coming to Pakistan: Piracha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Overseas Investors for Chamber of Commerce Aamir Rasool Piracha on Monday said that security and political stability are vital for investors coming to Pakistan for heavy investment.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said One window operation established by the government for foreign investors could help boost the economy of the country.

Pakistan is an ideal place for investment but investors need assurance of full security for their investment in different fields, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said the economic team of the interim government can achieve the targets set for revenue generation and exports.

To another question, he said Overseas investors should be granted an opportunity for a consultation process so that high growth rates and ambitious plans set by the government could be achieved in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Chamber Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

20 minutes ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

24 minutes ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

24 minutes ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

24 minutes ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

24 minutes ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

24 minutes ago
Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

39 minutes ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

39 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

39 minutes ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

39 minutes ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan