Security, political stability vital for investors coming to Pakistan: Piracha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Overseas Investors for Chamber of Commerce Aamir Rasool Piracha on Monday said that security and political stability are vital for investors coming to Pakistan for heavy investment.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said One window operation established by the government for foreign investors could help boost the economy of the country.

Pakistan is an ideal place for investment but investors need assurance of full security for their investment in different fields, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said the economic team of the interim government can achieve the targets set for revenue generation and exports.

To another question, he said Overseas investors should be granted an opportunity for a consultation process so that high growth rates and ambitious plans set by the government could be achieved in a befitting manner.