Security provided to churches in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around churches in Bahawalpur district in order to provide security to faithful to attend their prayers.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the directives received from Inspector General Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IGP for Southern Punjab, Capt.

(r) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur Region, Sher Akbar set SOPs to provide security to churches in the region.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran finalized security plan for churches in Bahawalpur district," he said, adding that foolproof security had been provided to churches in the district.

Armed police officials besides cops in plain clothes have been deployed in and around churches in the region, he concluded.