Security put on high alert at temples across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon put on the security of all temples on high alert across the province.

400 policemen have been deployed at the disposal of different ranges/districts for the security of the temples in Sindh, according to spokesman for Sindh Police on Monday.

All the deployed police personnel will perform security duties on administrative basis. The said personnel are being assigned on security duty at the temples for two months.

The IGP Sindh said the Hindu community should ensure all possible cooperation with the officials on security duties at the temples.