Security Put On High Alert For Muharram: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

The District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash Thursday said the security has been put on high alert across the district for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram

DI KHAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash Thursday said the security has been put on high alert across the district for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Talking to media here at his office, he said that during the Muharram a total 642 Majalis would be held to pay condolence to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Similarly 174 processions would be carried out from Muharram 6 to 10.

He said there are a total 66 Imambarghas cum "Thalas" including 26 sensitive and 40 normal where Majalis would be held, adding that all mobile services would remain suspended where procession would be carried out.

He said over 6,000 police personnel would perform Muharram duty, while three-layer security arrangements have been put in place to provide foolproof security to the people.

The DPO said that the Majalis and procession routes would be monitored through CCTV camera while BDU, sniffer dogs would clear the routes before the processions.

He said that additional security forces would be deployed on 9th and 10th of Muharram and all officials of Sui Gas, electricity, district administration, health department, Rescue-112, fire brigade and other relevant departments would remain on duty.

