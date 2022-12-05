UrduPoint.com

Security Put On High Alert For Pak England Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Security put on high alert for Pak England cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem on Monday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements for Pak-England cricket series.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The CPO while reviewing the arrangements also visited the entry gates, parking, adjoining areas, markets and different other important places.

He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty.

Around 7,000 officers of Rawalpindi Police were performing security duties whereas 432 traffic police wardens were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Special teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force were also patrolling around the stadium.

The CPO said all measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security of cricket teams, matches and cricket lovers.

He said the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan is a happy moment for all.

