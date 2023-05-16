Security put on high alert in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has put the security on high alert in Faisalabad and assigned targets to all police officers for arrest of criminals.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that criminals are not only creating law and order situation but also disturbing peace of the society.

Hence, grass root monitoring is being ensured to check crime activities at maximum extent. In this connection, all police officers were directed to accelerate their efforts for maintaining law and order in the district, he added.

He also directed the police officers to ensure thorough patrolling especially on busy roads, trade centers and national highways in addition to concentrating on crime controlling 24/7.�He also assigned targets to all SDPOs for arrest of maximum criminals and directed the Town SPs to monitor their performance in addition to ensuring foolproof security at public rush areas and business centers to foil nefarious designs of miscreants.