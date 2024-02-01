Open Menu

Security Put On High Alert In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday, heightened the city's security measures.

He instructed the police force to be vigilant and diligent, especially in light of recent explosions in Balochistan.

The Karachi Police spokesperson stated that Rind emphasized the importance of strict security protocols, including increased intelligence gathering in sensitive areas such as mosques, Madrassas, and Imam Bargahs.

He also urged for enhanced coordination among police stations, intensified patrolling, setting up checkpoints, and implementing random snap checks.

District and zonal police officers were issued directives to ensure these measures are robust and effective.

