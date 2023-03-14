Security put on high alert in provincial capital:CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police (CCPO) on Tuesday put security on high alert across the provincial capital and strict checking being carried out at all entry and exit points.

In an official statement issued here, the CCPO urged the masses to cooperate with the police teams during checking so that the anti-state and criminal elements could be apprehended.

It said that action has also been initiated against unregistered vehicles and motorbikes, the use of illegal number plates and tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, the SSP Operation Haroon visited police pickets and police stations in civil dress to monitor the checking and presence of police officials at police stations and records of official weapons.

He instructed police officers and officials to treat citizens with respect, care and politely during checking at pickets and police stations and try to solve their problems on a priority basis.

Earlier, SP Warsak along with security forces conducted a search and strike operation in the suburbs of Peshawar city and arrested various suspects and recovered eight rifles, one Kalashnikov, three guns, one Kalakov, one short gun, three pistols and various cartridges of the different bore.