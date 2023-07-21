Security put on high alert in provincial capital: SSP Operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan on Friday said that the security has put on high alert across the district to maintain peace and order during the holy month of Muharram.

He said that police patrolling has been increased in the city along with strict checking on entrance and exit routes, adding that additional blockades have been established in border areas adjacent to tribal districts.

All the SPs were monitoring the security arrangements in their divisions while three-layer security arrangements have been completed as per the security plan for inner-city mourning processions.

He said that as per the Muharram security plan, all the venues and routes of Muharram events including Majalis, processions, etc would be checked and cleared by a bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs and to be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Similarly, armored vehicles, staff of RRF, ATS, QRF, Ladies Police, BDU, Ababeel Squad, City Patrol Force have been deployed to further make the security arrangements foolproof.

He urged the citizens and mourners to cooperate with the police officials on duty and also keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons.