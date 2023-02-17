Security put on high alert in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Security has been put on high alert here on Friday after terrorists attack Karachi Police Office.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the security had been enhanced outside sensitive buildings and installations, while armed police personnel had also been deployed at all important places.

The CPO directed the Police Officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city and make proper security arrangements at all entry and exit points besides ensuring snap-checking of suspected vehicles entering the city.

Security had been tightened in various parts of the city and Cantonment areas following the terrorist attack Karachi Police Office.

Important places were being monitored by CCTV cameras, he said adding that police patrolling had been increased.

The spokesman said special teams of the anti-terrorism force had been placed on high alert to deal with any untoward incident.

The SHOs of all police stations had been directed to be in full liaison with other law enforcement agencies, he said.