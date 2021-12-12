UrduPoint.com

Security Rehearsal Conducted Before Cricket Matches

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:40 PM

Security rehearsal conducted before cricket matches

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A full dress rehearsal was conducted on Sunday to provide a fool-proof security to the players during the matches to be played at National Stadium between Pakistan and West Indies commencing from December 13th at National Stadium, Karachi.

The personnel of Police Security Division, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Traffic and other law enforcement agencies participated in the rehearsal which was conducted from hotel to the National Stadium and Vice Versa to provide security to the teams during their movements, according to spokesperson for DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division.

The purpose of the rehearsal was to finalize the security arrangements prior to the matches to be played at National Stadium.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed who himself witnessed the rehearsal said deployment of sharpshooters at sensitive points, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team inside and outside the stadium and specialized command & control bus at National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the suburb of the stadium were one of the major steps taken to tighten the security arrangements.

He added that the efforts of all law enforcement agencies were worth commendable to conduct international event in the city once again.

