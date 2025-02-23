Security rehearsal conducted for ICC Champions Trophy matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital police, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a comprehensive security rehearsal on Sunday in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy matches scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi from tomorrow.

An official told APP that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi issued special directives to DIGs regarding security arrangements for the event. Over 5,800 personnel from various law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure foolproof security.

Authorities confirmed that complete coordination has been established among all security forces. Special security cards have been issued to officers deployed for duty, and all designated routes for teams’ movement have been cleared by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

The security plan includes real-time monitoring through 900 Safe City cameras, 202 body-worn cameras, as well as advanced surveillance using smart patrol vehicles and drone cameras. Strict checking will remain in place at all entry and exit points of the city.

Officials emphasized that the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a positive development. Citizens are being continuously updated regarding traffic arrangements and are advised to allow extra travel time as per the designated traffic plan.

/ APP-rzr-mkz