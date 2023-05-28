Security remained beefed up at churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have taken special measures to enhance the security of churches in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Robust security arrangements, including the deployment of additional police personnel and snipers, were in place at various churches. Stringent checks were also conducted at entry and exit points throughout the city.

The CCPO directed Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect security arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas.

Similarly, patrols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security. The police force remained vigilant to ensure the safety and security of individuals attending worship services at the churches.