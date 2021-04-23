UrduPoint.com
Security Remained Tight In City

Fri 23rd April 2021

Security remained tight in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The security of Masajid and Imambargahs remained tight on the occasion of second Jummatul Mubarik of Ramadan in the Punjab capital.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani issued directions to SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security besides reviewing security arrangements at religious places.

The officials with Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and checked vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

The police conducted search operations as Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force and security agenciesparticipated.

More Stories From Pakistan

