Security Remained Tight In City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

Security remained tight in city

The security of mosques and imambargahs remained tight on the occasion of the third Jummatul Mubarik of Ramadan in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The security of mosques and imambargahs remained tight on the occasion of the third Jummatul Mubarik of Ramadan in the provincial capital.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said that 5,000 officials had been deputed for security duty of masajid and imambargahs in the city.

The DIG Operations had issued directions to SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements and personally reviewed measures.

The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert while officials also checked vehicles and people at entry and exit points in the city.

The police conducted search operations around sensitive areas in which Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force,security agencies and policemen participated. The police also checked people in various parts of the citywith the help of biometric and the latest android devices.

