Security Remained Tightened In City

Fri 08th January 2021

Security of the Mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened in the provisional capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Security of the Mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened in the provisional capital on Friday.

SSP Operations Lahore Ahsan Saifullah had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive Mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in search operations. Police also checked suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

