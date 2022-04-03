Security remained tightened outside Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Security was tightened outside Punjab Assembly on Sunday in the wake of the present situation in the country during the recent session of Punjab Assembly.

On the instructions of the Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, security in the city including Provincial Parliament building remained high alert.

The CCPO said that maintenance of law and order in the metropolis and complete protection of the parliamentarians is top priority of Lahore police.

"We would not allow any person to take the law into his hands and disturb peace of the city", Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said.

More than 500 police personnel including 3 SPs, 5 SDPOs, 10 SHOs, 50 Upper Subordinates, members of Anti Rights Force, Elite Force, 28 Lady Police officials were deputed for the security of important meeting of Punjab Assembly present session on the direction of CCPO Lahore.

The police officers were directed to tighten the security arrangements in and around the Punjab Assembly building.

Foolproof security was ensured for the members coming to attend the assembly session. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units, Elite teams had increased patrolling in and around the Punjab Assembly.