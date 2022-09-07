Security reviewed ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A)

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements ahead of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).

The DPO ordered his subordinate officers and officials to utilize all out efforts to ensure peaceful observance of upcoming Chelum of Imam Hussain (RA).

In this connection a meeting was held at the DPO office which was attended by incharge of DSP headquarter Inam Khan Gandapur, Inspector Shareefullah Kundi as well as the caretakers of the imambargahs.

The DPO briefed the participants of the meeting about the security plan devised by the district department of police for peaceful observance of the Chehlum.

The DPO directed for tight security on the routes of Chehlum processions. He directed the bomb disposal squads to check the routes of processions on the day of Chehlum to avert any untoward situation.

He asked the incharges of the sectors to ensure close liaison with the caretakers of the imambargahs and scholars of the area to ensure the fool proof security.