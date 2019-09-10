Security reviewed for processions' routes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider and DPO Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz checked the routes of the processions to be taken out in the city on Youm-e-Ashur.

They expressed satisfaction on these security measures.

They also sought active cooperation of all the segments of the society in promoting religious harmony, love, peace, affection, brotherhood and unity during Muharram.