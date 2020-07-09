UrduPoint.com
Security, Safety Measures Reviewed At Banks In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:58 AM

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aslam Khatak on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to banks and inspected security and safety measures at their premises here

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aslam Khatak on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to banks and inspected security and safety measures at their premises here.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Wahid Mehmood, the Additional SP took stock of internal and outside security measures besides inspecting weapons used by security guards.

He also took round of counters and reviewed security measures for safe room and cashier counters.

He also met with the banks' mangers security staff and checked their arms and ammunition. He directed security staff to ensure that guard was well armed and place of duty should be not left unmanned, he suggested.

On the occasion, he said that emergency numbers should be posted on boards at banks so that they could be easily contacted during emergency.

He said that a bank manager and security officer should check security alarm in their banks on daily basis, adding modern system of security cameras should be installed at prominent and secret places which could cover view of all places.

He said that camera recording should continue for round the clock and recording time should be protected upto 20 or 30 days.

He said in case of any suspicious activity, police could be timely approached through SOS service in order to prevent any untoward incident.

