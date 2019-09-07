Security Security beefed up in Peshawar ahead of Ashura

The security has been beefed up for the last three days of Muharram as senior police officials said 12000 policemen have been deployed in the provincial capital under a comprehensive security plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :The security has been beefed up for the last three days of Muharram as senior police officials said 12000 policemen have been deployed in the provincial capital under a comprehensive security plan.

The entry points to the district particularly the urban areas have been further strengthened and the closed-circuited television cameras (CCTV) installed in a number of places to monitor any suspicious activity.

Apart from regular police, policewomen and officials in civvies have been deployed in different parts of Peshawar to keep a check on suspicious movement. Concrete blocks have been placed on a number of routes of processions in a bid to tighten security.

An official said foolproof security measures have been taken for observing peaceful Ashura in the provincial capital. Even before Muharram, the conducted 237 search and strike operations in different parts of the city to arrested suspects.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan, the police have set up 64 entry points in the city where 268 policemen have been deployed. Besides, barricades were put up at 565 points in the provincial capital to check suspicious people. The official continued that 42 gun points have also been set up in the provincial capital.

The CCPO said that CCTVs have been installed on the routes of the processions for which a central control room has been set up at the Khan Raziq Police Station. He said the routes are being swept by the Bomb Disposal Unit and the Canine Unit.

"Apart from deploying armored personnel carriers, the rapid response force, anti-terrorism force and other forces have also been deployed in different areas. The processions will also be monitored through drone cameras while letter has been sent for suspending mobile phone signals on 9th and 10th of Muharram," an official said The official appreciated the efforts of the army and the district administration in ensuring foolproof security measures for Muharram. An aerial vigilant will also be conducted on the 9th and 10 Muharram in provincial capital Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu and Dera Ismail Khan.

For ensuring provision of timely healthcare facilities during Muharram emergency has been declared in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) by creating six operation theaters, putting 16 ambulances for dealing with any emergency besides deputed 422 persons on high alert.

When contacted, Director Khalid Masood informed that they have taken all appropriate measures to deal with any untoward incident. He said the hospital is fully equipped with all facilities.