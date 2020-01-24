Security situation reviewed regarding cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in the Civil Secretariat on Friday and reviewed law and order situation in the city regarding Pak-Bangladesh cricket series.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat and attended by Provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Khan, Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar and Taimur Ahmed Khan, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned.

The representatives of Law enforcing agencies briefed the meeting about the law and order situation in the city.

The law minister directed that security should be kept on high alert during cricket matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. He said a traffic plan should also be devised for the city keeping in view the public sufferings.

The committee also approved a supplementary grant of Rs 276. 6 million for salaries of 897 employees of the Punjab Safe City Authority in addition to Rs 388 million for operational and maintenance cost.