Security SOPs Issued Of Civil Secretariat : Security Beefed Up In City

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 09:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :In the wake of a deadly blast at a mosque in Police Lines here, the security has been beefed in the city while new security SOPs were issued for the Civil Secretariat.

The police has been put on high alert at all educational institutions, worship places and government offices to thwart any nefarious design of anti state elements.

The checking at entry and exit points of the city has been strengthened and people are urged to cooperate with the security officials.

Meanwhile the district administration on Tuesday issued new security protocols to follow while entering the Civil Secretariat where the blast took place.

According to new SOPs thorough checking of vehicles including opening the vehicle compartment and checking the engine, fuel tank, trunk and body would be conducted at main entrance.

The people onboard would lower the side glass of the vehicle to show their identity to security officials at entrance.

Full body search and written details of all visitors would be ensured while no vehicle other than the Chief Secretary would be allowed in front of the office of the Chief Secretary.

All the walk-through gates would be immediately activated at entrance of Civil Secretariat and departments and every body would be bound to pass through the walk through gate.

The department administration has urged government employees and common man to strictly follow the instructions and SOPs in addition to the existing SOPs for admission to the Civil Secretariat.

