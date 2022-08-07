Security steps being reviewed on daily basis, says DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Zeeshan Raza said on Sunday that meetings with members of the district peace committee was being held daily, in which people belonging to all schools of thought, administrative officers and representatives of the law-enforcement agencies were participating.

On the night of the 7th of Muharram, they paid a detailed visit to Imambargah Adda Pasruriyan, Mistri Abdullah Imambargah and Badhan Shah to review the security and administrative matters.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the officials of Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) for arranging additional lighting system for the procession routes through generators. He said the police and administrative officers were performing their duties with sincerity, while the members of the peace committee were playing their role for establishing peace.

DPO Zeeshan Raza said that foolproof security was being provided to Muharram processions and gatherings and warned that no negligence would be tolerated. He said that 2,000 police personnel, along with 100 civil defence volunteers, rescue wardens, were also performing security duty in the district, while the alternative traffic plan had been implemented by the traffic police. He said a control room had also been established at the DPO office in this regard.

Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Osama Sharon Niazi were also present.