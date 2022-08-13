UrduPoint.com

Security Strengthened For Celebration Of Independence Day In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Security strengthened for celebration of Independence Day in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the security force has been put on high alert in the Kohlu district on the occasion of Independence Day.

About 103 personnel of Levies QRF have been additionally deployed at various outposts and checkpoints by keeping the security on high alert at the entry and exit points of the district.

Levies officers will perform security duties to deal with any untoward incident till Independence Day, while Levies officers dressed in civil clothes will also perform duties at various places.

The district administration also requested the public to cooperate with security forces in order to maintain peace in the area.

