Security System Helps Thwart Cyber-attack On NTC: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Security system helps thwart cyber-attack on NTC: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the comprehensive security system of the government had helped thwart attempt on a cyber-attack on the National Telecom Corporation (NTC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Tuesday said the comprehensive security system of the government had helped thwart attempt on a cyber-attack on the National Telecom Corporation (NTC).

In a statement, the minister said the cyber-attack took place on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am due to which the websites of some departments were automatically suspended. However, Amin said, that all the websites were activated in the shortest time of 3 hours.

He further clarified that the cyber-attack was not made in the data center, but on the networking side.

At present, the websites of various departments were attached to NTC servers, he added.

