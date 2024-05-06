'Security system in FDA City being improved on modern lines'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Security system in the FDA City is being improved on most modern scientific line to provide full safety to the lives and properties of the residents, said Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dilawar Khan Chaddhar.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, the ADG said that FDA City is a state-of-the-art project which would provide best residential facilities to its inhabitants.

He said that FDA would ensure foolproof security for all installation of the FDA City including electricity installations.

In this connection, number of security guards would be increased to beef up the security for residences and properties of the people.

He said that patrolling duration would also be improved at night time in the city whereas security officers would regularly monitor the security arrangements by ensuring sudden checking of duty of security guards.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director Engineering Talha Tabassum and others were also present in the meeting.