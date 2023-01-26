UrduPoint.com

Security System Inspected At Sararogha Police Station In South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat Thursday said that police were committed to protect lives and properties of citizens and in that regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Sararogha police station to review the recently installed modern security system, night vision cameras and security arrangements there.

According to the police, Station House Officer(SHO) Sherullah Khan Mehsud gave a detailed briefing about the security arrangements which were appreciated by the visiting police chief.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said it was the duty of police to ensure protection of life and property of citizens and this responsibility should be fulfilled in an effective manner.

He urged policemen to deal with people in a polite manner while keeping in view their self-respect, adding that such a positive change in attitude would enhance confidence of people in the police department.

He said it would also help muster support and cooperation of tribe elders for eliminating crimes.

Later, he visited outposts Kotki and Spin Raghzai to review the security arrangements.

The DPO issued instructions to police to use bullet proof helmets and jackets, and remain alert in view of any emergency.

