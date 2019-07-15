UrduPoint.com
Security Taken Back From PPP Assembly Members Upon IG Sindh Directives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Security taken back from PPP assembly members upon IG Sindh directives

Security has been taken back from several national and provincial assembly members of PPP upon the direction of IG Sindh Kaleem Imam

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Security has been taken back from several national and provincial assembly members of PPP upon the direction of IG Sindh Kaleem Imam.Police personnel were deployed upon the security of government, political and other personalities from police headquarter who have been called back to headquarter upon the direction of IG Sindh.Provincial Minister of Sindh for local bodies Saeed Ghani and provincial minister Shehla Raza were also among those members from whom additional security has been taken back.A special letter was issued due to life threats facing both ministers and upon the order of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah additional security was provided to these personalities.

Provincial Minister of Sindh for local bodies Saeed Ghani has said that he never ever sought additional security from police.He said police had informed him and Shehla Raza about security threats and police itself increased our security and now they have withdrawn it .Security has also been taken back from PPP member National Assembly Agha Rafi Ullah and several other members.

