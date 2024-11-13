Security Tightened Around Karachi Airport Amid Threat Concerns
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:45 AM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) The local authorities on Wednesday significantly increased security around Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to heightened threat concerns.
In response, several access routes to the airport have been closed, and additional checkpoints have been established to ensure public safety.
According to the police officials, the road from Model Colony to Jinnah Terminal has been closed for traffic.
Additional security measures include checkpoints on the Star Gate to Jinnah Terminal route and the Pehlwan Goth to airport access road, causing diversions for commuters.
Traffic from Model Colony is being redirected toward Shahrah-e-Faisal, resulting in heavy congestion on Model Colony Road. These restrictions are creating challenges for airline staff, passengers, and other airport employees, who now face delays and traffic jams on alternative routes.
This heightened security followed recent changes in visitor policies at Karachi Airport. New regulations now limit the number of companions for each passenger to four, and entry into the airport is only permitted with a copy of the passenger's ticket.
